Here's Pregnant Kate Middleton Doing Tennis Drills with Kids

Let's cut to the chase: Kate Middleton's sense of style is downright enviable. Between the vibrant peacoats and the tasteful dresses, she steps out wearing prim and proper looks on a daily basis, and royal fans can't get enough of it. But sometimes, even Middleton needs to keep things casual, as she demonstrated clearly on Wednesday.

John Stillwell/Getty Images

In an uncharacteristic move, Middleton wore athleisure while out on an official royal visit.

She traded in a scarlet Boden peacoat she wore earlier in the day for a pair of black and white gym pants, a white zip-up jacket, and sneakers. In true Middleton fashion, her delicate teardrop earrings remained on despite the laid-back outfit.

While her look might raise eyebrows, it was totally appropriate for her day.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the sporty ensemble while visiting the Wimbledon Foundation's Junior Tennis Initiative as a patron of Wimbledon. There, she met students who benefited from the foundation's free tennis coaching.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Reworks a Bright Pink Coat from Her Pregnancy with Princess Charlotte

The Duchess receives a warm welcome from Bond Primary School, which is one of the 65 local schools that benefit from @WimbledonFdn free tennis coaching. pic.twitter.com/nQOy6PyyFg — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2018

While royals don't often step out so casually, on rare occasions even they like to indulge in comfy athletic gear. Middleton has, in fact, worn gym wear as outerwear before, and just a few weeks ago, Meghan Markle wore your favorite go-to gym hairstyle during a royal occasion.

Since Middleton is dressed down for such a sport-specific event, it's really no surprise that she played a bit of tennis herself while at the event. She even helped kids practice their drills by throwing balls to them.

The @WimbledonFdn sessions involve various tennis activities, such as drills and racquet skills, to help build technical ability and promote values such as teamwork, fairness and disciple. pic.twitter.com/NnCO965qTS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2018

The @WimbledonFdn Junior Tennis Initiative promotes the benefits of physical activity and has introduced more than 195,000 local children to the sport through their free tennis coaching sessions. pic.twitter.com/eqRYjAKDZS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2018

Kensington Palace tweeted out a photo of Middleton in a huddle with kids while holding a neon blue and yellow racket of her own.

Looks like dressing the part paid off.