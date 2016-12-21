Kate Middleton Has a Fancy New Gig: Royal Patron of Wimbledon

We don't personally know Kate Middleton—we're working on that—but we do know that she's a huge tennis fan. And for aficionados of the sport, there are few moments that are bigger than Wimbledon. It's the oldest tennis tournament in the world and now the Duchess of Cambridge is filling some small, but powerful shoes in taking over as patron for the championship from Queen Elizabeth.

"We would like to welcome HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, who will take up The Queen's former duties as our Patron, and also [recognize] with appreciation the ongoing contribution of HRH The Duke of Kent, who will continue his long-standing role as our President," the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (which runs the Wimbledon championships) said in a statement on their website.

The move couldn't be a better fit as the duchess not only has a tennis court at Anmer Hall to play herself but also regularly attends Wimbledon.

Yesterday, pop royalty visited (@beyonce), today it's @kensingtonroyal #Wimbledon Photo: @jedleicesterphoto A photo posted by Wimbledon (@wimbledon) on Jul 10, 2016 at 7:18am PDT

This is all happening because the queen is capping off her 90th year by entrusting some of her patronages to other members of the royal family. She's relinquishing 25 from among all of her causes, which measure to more than 600. And it's not an unprecedented (the word of the week) shift, as Buckingham Palace confirmed that her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, did the same thing when he turned 90.

"Her Majesty has enjoyed a close and active association with a great number of [the patronages] throughout her reign," said the Palace in a statement to People. "Her Majesty will continue to serve as Patron to hundreds of charities and institutions but will now share this work with her family."

Along with Kate's new appointment, Prince Harry was named patron of the Rugby Football Union and Prince William has taken over as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union. More appointments will be announced in the days to come.