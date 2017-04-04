Kate Middleton Stops Traffic in a Red Hot Marchesa Dress

X
Shop This Post
April 4, 2017 @ 4:15 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

Leave it to Kate Middleton to flawlessly pull off head-to-toe red.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to attend the opening night of 42nd Street at the Theatre Royal in London tonight, and her crimson Marchesa Notte dress stole the show. The stunning tea length creation ($1195; saks.com) featured an illusion neckline, cap sleeves, a concealed back zipper, and an allover honeycomb design that was unlike anything we've ever seen the stylish royal in before. Princess Kate accessorized her red hot ensemble with statement Kate Spade New York pompom tassel earrings ($98; katespade.com), a sleek envelope clutch, and chic suede pumps—all crafted in the same scarlet hue as her frock.

Kate Middleton in Marchesa Notte
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

The evening performance served as a fundraiser for one of Middleton's favorite charities, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), which hopes to raise at least $520,000 to put toward its $14 million "Nook Appeal" for a new hospice in Norfolk.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Snuck Away to Attend Pippa’s Hen Party in France

See more of Middleton's most memorable style moments in our gallery.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top