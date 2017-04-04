Kate Middleton Stops Traffic in a Red Hot Marchesa Dress

Leave it to Kate Middleton to flawlessly pull off head-to-toe red.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to attend the opening night of 42nd Street at the Theatre Royal in London tonight, and her crimson Marchesa Notte dress stole the show. The stunning tea length creation ($1195; saks.com) featured an illusion neckline, cap sleeves, a concealed back zipper, and an allover honeycomb design that was unlike anything we've ever seen the stylish royal in before. Princess Kate accessorized her red hot ensemble with statement Kate Spade New York pompom tassel earrings ($98; katespade.com), a sleek envelope clutch, and chic suede pumps—all crafted in the same scarlet hue as her frock.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

The evening performance served as a fundraiser for one of Middleton's favorite charities, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), which hopes to raise at least $520,000 to put toward its $14 million "Nook Appeal" for a new hospice in Norfolk.

See more of Middleton's most memorable style moments in our gallery.