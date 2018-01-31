Pregnant Kate Middleton Radiates in a Red Houndstooth Coat During Swedish Tour

Hours after hobnobbing with Sweden’s elite at an elegant black-tie soiree, Kate Middleton returned to the masses, promoting her platform for mental health, on the second day of her Scandinavian tour.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge added some cheer to the chilly day in a bright red-and-white houndstooth coat by one of her designer favorites: Catherine Walker.

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images/Getty

She headed to the Karolinska Institute in Solna, Sweden, wearing large pearl earrings designed by Swedish fashion house In2Design and a cream Alexander McQueen number that skimmed her baby bump. She accessorized with simple stylings, including sheer black tights, leather gloves, and classic pumps.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Pool/Getty Images

After speaking with professionals and students at the university, Middleton and her husband, Prince William, traveled to a local school to learn about their mental health advocacy programs aimed at young children.

Looks like the Duchess definitely has her Swedish sartorial game (and agenda) in check!