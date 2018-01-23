Kate Middleton Looks Regal in Sportmax Coat She Wore While Pregnant with Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton spoke in support of one of her biggest causes in an ensemble worthy of its own royal title.

On Tuesday, the pregnant Duchess of Cambridge, who will reportedly give birth to her third child in April, headed to London’s Roe Green Junior School to deliver a rare speech that raised awareness about children’s mental health.

Meeting with more than 100 students, the beaming royal looked pretty in periwinkle. A regal coat covered her burgeoning baby bump, while a patterned scarf added a dose of playfulness to her all-blue look. The princess topped off her elegant ensemble with navy suede pumps, tanzanite earrings, and a matching pendant from G. Collins & Sons.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Middleton style devotees might recognize the cornflower Sportmax topper, because the royal once wore it while pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

During her empowered message, Middleton urged her audience to speak up when it comes to their mental wellbeing. “What we have seen first-hand is that the simple act of having a conversation about mental health–that initial breaking of the silence–can make a real difference,” she said “But, as you here today know: starting a conversation is just that–it’s a start.”

WPA Pool/Getty

The royal continued: “I see time and time again that there is so much to be gained from talking of mental health and taking the mental health of our children as seriously as we do their physical health. When we intervene early in life, we help avoid problems that are much more challenging to address in adulthood.”

Wise words, Kate!