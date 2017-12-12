Pregnant Kate Middleton Played Santa Claus to a Group of Babies in the Chicest Purple Coat

'Tis the season of giving, and Kate Middleton knows it.

The royal stepped out on Tuesday to visit the Rugby Portobello Trust in North Kensington, which runs programs, like homework clubs and social groups, for children and parents. While there, Middleton basically played Santa Claus, bearing gifts for moms and tiny tots alike, wearing a Seraphine Marina Maternity Coat ($495: seraphine.com). And the photos of the gift-giving sesh are too precious.

The Duchess of Cambridge hands out Christmas presents at the @RugbyPortobello Christmas party for the 'Magic Mums' group. 🎁 🎄 pic.twitter.com/zoaTp2jrVZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 12, 2017

In the pictures posted by Kensington Palace, Middleton hands mothers and children wrapped presents, and they couldn't look more delighted. People reports that the royal was specifically bringing some Christmas cheer to families who lost homes during the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy earlier this year. On the same trip, Middleton visited young people taking part in music workshops.

Her Royal Highness meets young people taking part in a @RugbyPortobello music workshop. pic.twitter.com/w0BIISkR2E — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 12, 2017

For the special occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge wore one of her most polished maternity looks yet.

Middleton stepped out in a purple form-fitting tweed jacket that hugged her slight baby bump. She paired the jacket with black tights, black chunky heels, and a pair of gleaming silver earrings.

What a way to celebrate the holidays in style.