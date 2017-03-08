Love Kate Middleton? This Could Be Your Chance to Work for the Duchess

A position in the royal household is about to open up.

Kate Middleton's private secretary, Rebecca Deacon, is leaving her position this summer, People confirms. The palace has yet to announce who will take her place, meaning you could possibly have a shot at the job. Deacon has been a trusted member of the royal family's team for ten years, and has held her current job since 2012. Her duties as Prince Kate's private secretary have included managing her schedule and traveling around the world with her on all official engagements.

"After a decade of service to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Rebecca Deacon will be stepping down as Private Secretary to The Duchess of Cambridge," a representative for the royal family said in a statement. "She plans to leave the household in the summer. Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for all the hard work and support Rebecca has provided over the past ten years, and wish her well in the next phase of her career."

The reason for her departure? Perhaps her recent engagement. Deacon announced announced over the weekend that she is set to marry Adam Priestly.

Crossing our fingers for a new Kensington Palace job posting.