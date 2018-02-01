Pregnant Kate Middleton and Norway's Mette-Marit Look Like Disney Princess Sisters

It's unclear if Kate Middleton is much of a singer, but she did her best style impression of a Disney princess in her latest fashion ensemble. The royal is on a tour of Scandinavia with Prince William, and to kick off Day 3, she appropriately channeled Queen Elsa from Frozen.

The best part? Norway offered their very own "Princess Anna" to complement her. Middleton wore an Elsa-blue Catherine Walker & Co. coat to meet Princess Mette-Marit, who wore the iconic magenta and navy colors so often associated with the beloved Disney film's Anna.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

While Frozen's Kingdom of Arendelle might not be a real-life place, the movie did use references from Norway and Scandinavia, so it's really no wonder that both royals are giving us a Disney-worthy moment.

In addition to meeting her princess counterpart, Middleton and Prince William also met Prince Haakon when they touched down in Oslo Thursday morning.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Middleton paired her blue coat with a pair of simple black shoes with a chunky heel and silver drop earrings while William kept things simple in a dark coat and burgundy sweater.