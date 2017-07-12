Kate Middleton Dazzles in Princess Diana’s Favorite Tiara for State Banquet

Kate Middleton’s latest look pays homage to not one but two famous royals. The Duchess of Cambridge looked radiant at the state banquet for the visiting Spanish royal family on Wednesday in a plunging pink lace Marchesa gown, but it was her accessories that really stood out. Middleton chose one of Princess Diana’s favorite tiaras for the occasion and added on a statement diamond and ruby necklace from Queen Elizabeth’s collection.

If Kate’s Lover’s Knot tiara looks familiar, it’s because Princess Diana often wore the diamond and pearl headpiece during her marriage to Prince Charles. The tiara was actually a wedding gift to Diana and remained one of her favorite pieces of jewelry.

Anwar Hussein/Getty

Along with the tiara, Middleton borrowed one of Queen Elizabeth's elaborate necklaces and wore a pair of pearl drop earrings. The duchess wore more makeup than we’re used to seeing on her, including a pink smoky eye and a peach-toned gloss.

Getty

With the Spanish royals in town, it’s clear that Queen Elizabeth and her family want to put their best foot forward, and these jewels are certainly making an impression.