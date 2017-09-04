Can You Guess the New Royal Baby's Name? 

We've barely had time to digest the news that baby number three is on the way for Kate Middleton and Prince William, and the world is already abuzz with speculation regarding the royal-to-be's name and gender.

Time reports that less than an hour the Duchess of Cambridge's latest pregnancy was announced, the London-based bookmaker William Hill revealed odds on the baby's name. With odds at 8/1, Alice is currently the most popular choice, followed by Elizabeth (10/1), James (12/1) and Arthur (12/1). The odds on gender are equal, at 10/11 for a boy and a girl, and the odds on the Duchess of Cambridge having twins are quite high at 33/1.

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/904633975381127168 Read the press release in full ↓ pic.twitter.com/vDTgGD2aGF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

The odds that the baby will be named after a member of the royal family are also very good, Hill noted. Diana currently has 16/1 odds, Margaret (the name of the Queen's late sister) has been given odds of 20/1 and the chances of the couple reusing the name Charles (after baby's grandfather) are 25/1.

Another London-based bookmaker, Ladbrokes reportedly announced similar odds, giving Alice top marks (7/1), followed by Arthur (10/1), Victoria (10/1), Alexandra (12/1), Albert (14/1) and Phillip (14/1).

"The early money suggests punters would love to see Kate and Wills welcome another little girl into their family, who is called Alice," Jessica Bridge, a spokesperson for Ladbrokes, said in a statement. "It should come as no surprise to see fairly normal yet regal names top the betting."

