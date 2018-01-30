Kate Middleton and Prince William Met Their Swedish Royal Doppelgängers Face to Face

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are essentially Kate Middleton and Prince William's adorable walking, talking mini-me's, but they aren't the only doppelgängers they have. In fact, Middleton has a particularly jarring lookalike in a different royal family.

Middleton bears a striking resemblance to Swedish royal Crown Princess Victoria, and it only became clearer when the two came face to face on Tuesday. The Swedish royal family greeted Middleton and Prince William on day one of their four-day tour of Sweden and Norway, and it was noticeable how much Middleton and Princess Victoria look alike.

Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty

For the important occasion, Middleton dressed her baby bump in a simple high-necked dark green Catherine Walker dress with black tights. Princess Victoria wore a beige dress with colorful floral prints and a sheer bow around her neck. During their visit, both royal families visited the palace and the Nobel Museum. In the evening, they will dine at a black-tie dinner, according to People.

Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty

And these two families have even more in common than looks and regality. Just like the British royals, Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel have a young boy and girl, 5-year-old Princess Estelle and 1-year-old Prince Oscar.

Once Prince William and Middleton grow their family with the birth of their third child this spring though, that will happily change.