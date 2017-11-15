Kate Middleton Says Prince William Struggled with Becoming a Father

Prince William seems like a natural when it comes to parenting, but according to his wife Kate Middleton, he struggled at first with becoming a dad. The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre on Tuesday, where she met a single dad named Billy who is raising his 7-month-old daughter Violet alone.

Comforting the new dad, Middleton admitted that Prince William didn’t know exactly what to do when he first became a father either. “She was saying William was sort of similar and I just wanted to let her know how Family Action have been there for me and I think they need more support,” Billy told reporters, according to Hello!.

During the same visit, where Middleton chatted with moms and young children, revealing more details about her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duchess spoke with 6-year-old Nevaeh Richardson-Natiko, who presented her with a bouquet. “She asked me what my favorite color is,” Naveah told reporters. “I said it was pink and she said that’s Charlotte’s favorite color too.”

Michelle, a mother-of-two, told the Duchess about her son’s love of planes, and she shared a similar sentiment.

"She was asking about what Jacob liked and he said he liked airplanes and she was asking if he'd seen a Spitfire and we said we liked going to the Science Museum and RAF museum. She was saying how George likes helicopters, she was saying about the top floor of the Science Museum where the helicopters are,” she told Hello!.

Royals, they’re just like us.