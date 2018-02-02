Pregnant Kate Middleton Trades In Her Classic Coat for a Puffy Ski Jacket

Are Kate Middleton and Prince William preparing for ski careers ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang?

Well, no, they might not be going for the gold anytime soon (especially since Middleton is pregnant), but they were game to get involved with the sport during their official royal visit to Norway—while looking adorable, of course.

After spending the morning at Hartvig Nissen School, Middleton traded in her purple Dolce & Gabbana coat for a loud red ski jacket, and Prince William followed suit.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

The royal couple wore puffy jackets and knit hats with pom poms on them while visiting the Holmenkollen ski jump hill, one of Oslo's iconic landmarks. They met a group of local nursery children during an afternoon ski lesson and looked right at home on the slopes.

The Duke and Duchess and The Crown Prince and Princess join a group of local nursery children taking part in an afternoon ski school session on the slopes 🎿 pic.twitter.com/375sSTQyft — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 2, 2018

Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway—who stunned alongside Middleton in Disney princess sister looks earlier during the visit—joined the British royals for their final day of the tour.

It's appropriate that Will and Kate traveled to the ski jump during Olympics month; no country has won more Winter Olympic medals than Norway. Maybe the couple will return home with a tip or two for the U.K. team.