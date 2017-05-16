Prince William and Kate Middleton Join Queen Elizabeth for a Royal Garden Party

Garden party season is here!

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip, and more royals for the first outdoor soirée of the year on the grounds of Buckingham Palace today—and there were over 8,000 guests in attendance. But what's even more impressive? The amount of food and beverages that were made available. Around 20,000 slices of cake, 20,000 sandwiches, and over 27,000 cups of tea were consumed during the event.

Around 20,000 slices of cake, 20,000 sandwiches and over 27,000 cups of tea are served at a Garden Party. #BuckinghamPalace pic.twitter.com/0fUi0eBepf — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 16, 2017

For the festive occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge looked as lovely as ever in a pale blue Christopher Kane coat dress, matching John Lock and Co. fascinator, nude pumps, and an embellished clutch. Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge was dapper in a black and gray suit that he paired with a top hat.

Members of The Royal Family circulate amongst the guests - over 30,000 people will attend this summer. #buckinghampalace pic.twitter.com/RkbE4cXmOb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 16, 2017

The Queen also looked ready for spring while greeting attendees in a pastel pink ensemble, which included a floral frock and coordinating coat that she styled with her signature accessories.

But this is far from the only garden party of the year. The Queen is set to host two additional fêtes at the residence in the coming weeks—on May 23 and June 1 to be exact—as well as one at Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

The Queen, accompanied by The Duke of Edinburgh and other members of The Royal Family, is hosting a Garden Party at #BuckinghamPalace pic.twitter.com/uwJxjK4Dj5 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 16, 2017

We have just one question: How do we score an invite?