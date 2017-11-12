Our Favorite Royal Trio Honors Fallen Veterans During Remembrance Sunday Service 

Everyone's favorite royal trio paid tribute to fallen veterans today for Remembrance Sunday. Prince William and Prince Harry joined their father Prince Charles among the crowds during the somber ceremony, which honors those who have served and died for Britain. Taking over for Queen Elizabeth, the 65-year-old prince laid the ceremonial wreath, which was a big break in tradition, marking a shift in royal duties.

William and Harry also laid wreaths in remembrance of the fallen. After the ceremony was done, the three royals marched alongside the 10,000 servicemen and women and veterans along the streets of London.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip watched as the ceremony progressed from a balcony in Buckingham Palace, while the Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie the Countess of Wessex looked on from another.

For the occasion, pregnant Kate Middleton bundled up against the London chill in a black double-breasted coat featuring two rows of gold buttons. She accessorized the somber ensemble with an oversize black hat. The Duchess swept up her shoulder length hair so it hit above the shoulders.

This is the second day of services in honor of Remembrance Day. Yesterday, Kate joined the Queen and other members of the royal family at the Royal Albert Hall for a concert in honor of veterans.