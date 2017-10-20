Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry Are Hiring for a Pregnancy-Related Reason

If you're in the job market, we know about some pretty cool people who are hiring.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry have put out a call for applications for a job in Kensington Palace, and the whole thing sounds like a dream come true. The royals are officially hiring someone for the Senior Communications Officer job for maternity-related reasons, and you can throw your hat into the ring if you think you're the right fit.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

What exactly do they need? Allow the position description to tell you.

"We require a Senior Communications Officer to support the work TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and HRH Prince Henry of Wales on a Maternity Cover contract," the job posting says. "This role will work both reactively and proactively to manage the daily news flow to the media, communicating with audiences via traditional, digital and social media."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It sounds like quite a feat to take on, but if you've got extensive communications, marketing, or media experience, you might be the right fit.

"The successful candidate will lead on communications plans and the delivery of engagements and overseas tours. Drafting and circulating Press Lines will also be a key part of the role, as well as organizing and giving press briefings and handling out of hour's media [inquiries]," the post says. "They will conduct research for special projects and contribute to strategic discussions, actively making decisions where required."

You can apply for the gig here, but only until Oct. 26. Don't forget us little people if you get it!