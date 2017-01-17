Duchess Kate, Prince William, and Prince Harry Team Up to Promote Mental Health Awareness

Three’s a crowd! Prince William, Duchess Kate, and Prince Harry delivered a speech Tuesday morning in London in service of their mental health organization, Heads Together. Through the campaign, the trio hopes to shed light on the all too silent struggle many endure when it comes to mental wellness.

Each royal shared his or her hopes for the initiative, which is the charity of choice for the 2017 London Marathon on April 23.

Prince William began, implying that the stigma surrounding mental illness has kept many suffering in silence. “Talking to someone else is a positive and confident step to take—but for too long it has been a case of 'Keep Quiet and Carry on,’” the Duke of Cambridge said, “As a result, too many people have suffered in silence for too long, and the effects of this can be devastating.”

The Duchess of Cambridge, outfitted in a knee-length floral Erdem dress ($813; net-a-porter.com), followed her husband’s introduction, outlining the initiative’s plan. “What Heads Together is proposing is that in the weeks leading up to the Marathon, our campaign will showcase people from all walks of life, talking about the life-changing conversations that have helped them with their mental health challenges.”

Prince Harry concluded the speech, reinforcing the importance of having many different voices involved in the campaign. “We need as many people as possible—famous or not—who can help showcase what it's like to have a conversation with a friend, family or stranger,” Prince Harry said, “All your ideas are welcome.”