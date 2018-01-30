Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Ikea Furniture for George and Charlotte

Prince William and Kate Middleton will one day likely be the King and Queen of England, but they remind us on the regular that they’re not so different than you or me. From binge-watching Game of Thrones to ordering takeout curry, the royals have had many a relatable moment, and the latest came on their royal tour of Sweden and Norway, where they admitted something major about their home furnishings.

Hannah McKay/Pool/Getty Images

During a tour of Sweden’s national museum of architecture and design in Stockholm, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with Marcus Engman, Ikea’s head of design, and made a shocking admission about their style choices.

The royals revealed that they have Ikea furniture at home for Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Engman told reporters. No word yet on whether they assembled the notoriously tricky to put together furniture themselves, or exactly which pieces are in the kids’ rooms in Kensington Palace.

"I'm proud that we can suit everybody," Engman said, according to The Mirror. "That's what we want Ikea to be—for the many people of the world, both royalty and ordinary people."