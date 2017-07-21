Kate Middleton and Prince William Pestered Jaqen H’ghar for Game of Thrones Spoilers

Kate Middleton and Prince William should know better than to ask a Faceless Man his secrets, but on their royal tour of Germany, they did just that. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with Game of Thrones actor Tom Wlaschiha (who plays Jaqen H’ghar on the show) on Thursday at the Clärchens Ballhaus dance hall in Berlin and they were so bold as to ask him for spoilers.

“They said they really liked Game of Thrones and have watched every series,” Wlaschiha told reporters, according to People. “They wanted spoilers, but I said I couldn’t tell them.”

Sean Gallup/Getty

“I’m surprised they have time to watch such a long-running series,” he added.

HBO

Back in April, the royals discussed their love for Game of Thrones and revealed that it’s one of their favorite shows to binge. “We’re both quite keen on box sets, when we get time in the evening,” William told Radio One. “We’ve watched Homeland. We’re big fans. We’ve watched Game of Thrones.”

BRITTA PEDERSEN/Getty

Excuse us while we revel in the image of Kate and Wills eating curry takeout while watching Thrones. The royals: They’re just like us.