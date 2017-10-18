Pregnant Kate Middleton Wore a Menswear-Inspired Sports Jacket—and Matched William and Harry

On Wednesday morning Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry paid a visit to London Stadium for a special graduation—and they all dressed in very similar outfits. Embarrassing? Hardly.

The expectant Duchess of Cambridge dressed in a double-breasted blue-toned sports coat that complemented her husband the Duke of Cambridge's blue-gray jacket as well as Prince Harry's navy variation and we almost saw triple while looking at the pictures. Kate wore slim-fit black pants along with a black turtleneck with her jacket, which featured gold buttons.

The royal trio was there to celebrate the graduation of members of Coach Core, an apprenticeship program that gives young teens the opportunity and training to be sports coaches.

KensingtonRoyal/Twitter

KensingtonRoyal/Twitter

And what's a sports celebration without a little play time? Prince Harry got in on the action as he participated in a rugby masterclass with some of the Coach Core faculty and students. And we've got to hand it to him because he's got skills:

Prince Harry gets involved in a rugby masterclass. 🏉 #CoachCore pic.twitter.com/sQMjEULHm4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 18, 2017

Middleton is currently expecting with her third child, and her hyperemesis gravidarum has been preventing her from stepping out as often as before, but she was able to join her husband and brother-in-law for this occasion. We're happy to see her out and smiling (and occasionally dancing with bears).

Now we just need Prince George and Princess Charlotte to get in on the matching outfit action.