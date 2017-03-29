Kate Middleton Is Ready to Be a Carpool Mom

Not only did Kate Middleton wow us with her green lace dress at the National Portrait Gallery gala dinner on Tuesday, but she made a few new friends, some of them parents at Prince George's new pre-school, Thomas's School at Battersea.

According to the British publication, The Telegraph, Middleton met two parents from the school during a line-up at the gala dinner, and told them, "I'm not sure George has any idea what's going to hit him." The couple assured her that Thomas's is "a great school," and Middleton told them, "I may see you at the school gates."

So does this officially mean Middleton is now a carpool mom? We'd say it's safe to assume so, although she'll probably arrive at the pick-up line with a few security guards in tow.

Prince George is set to start his schooling this September. We can't wait to see him all dressed up in his adorable uniform!