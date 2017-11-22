Pregnant Kate Middleton Takes Her Baby Bump on an Off-Roading Adventure

Kate Middleton is taking her baby bump on quite the spin.

On Wednesday, the pregnant Duchess of Cambridge proved that impending motherhood isn’t slowing her down as she continued her round of engagements with a visit to Jaguar Land Rover’s Birmingham factory alongside Prince William.

Their Royal Highnesses are shown the @JLR_news production line which is in operation 24 hours day and employs over 10,000 people. pic.twitter.com/fU1q9P15yy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 22, 2017

As she beat the English cold in black skinny jeans and black knee-high boots, the British royal showed a glimpse of her burgeoning baby bump while bundling up in a black wool military-inspired coat featuring embroidered white cuffs and gold buttons.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty

Middleton’s trademark mahogany curls, a gold statement necklace, and heart-drop earrings put the finishing touches on her morning ensemble.

Mark Cuthbert/Getty

The 35-year-old, who was on hand to see the factory’s production line with her royal husband, couldn’t resist beaming as she inspected the plant and even took her expectant bump on a spin after she got behind the wheel for the off-roading challenge.

Kate behind the wheel of @LandRover_UK as she prepares to take on the off-road challenge! pic.twitter.com/R3KbY2WSHT — Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror) November 22, 2017

The Duke & Duchess both made it safely round the course.

The Duke drove a bespoke Land Rover Discovery for @BritishRedCross, fitted with drone technology. pic.twitter.com/BAvMOzF7Hy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 22, 2017

After touring the site, the royal couple is headed to Topcliffe Primary School to meet with students who won a challenge for designing a model car.

The Duchess also had a chance to race @Topcliffeschool’s winning model race car. pic.twitter.com/52agOj5Cg7 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 22, 2017