Pregnant Kate Middleton Takes Her Baby Bump on an Off-Roading Adventure

Kate Middleton is taking her baby bump on quite the spin.
On Wednesday, the pregnant Duchess of Cambridge proved that impending motherhood isn’t slowing her down as she continued her round of engagements with a visit to Jaguar Land Rover’s Birmingham factory alongside Prince William.
As she beat the English cold in black skinny jeans and black knee-high boots, the British royal showed a glimpse of her burgeoning baby bump while bundling up in a black wool military-inspired coat featuring embroidered white cuffs and gold buttons.
Middleton’s trademark mahogany curls, a gold statement necklace, and heart-drop earrings put the finishing touches on her morning ensemble.
The 35-year-old, who was on hand to see the factory’s production line with her royal husband, couldn’t resist beaming as she inspected the plant and even took her expectant bump on a spin after she got behind the wheel for the off-roading challenge.
After touring the site, the royal couple is headed to Topcliffe Primary School to meet with students who won a challenge for designing a model car.