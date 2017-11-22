Pregnant Kate Middleton Hits the Soccer Field to Play with Young Athletes

After visiting Jaguar Land Rover’s factory in Birmington and, later, students at Topcliffe Primary school, Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William hit the field to meet (and play!) with 16-24-year-old coaches in Birmingham’s We Are Coach Core program as well as the children they mentor.

For the outing, Middleton, whose third pregnancy was announced in early September, wore black skinny jeans, a matching turtleneck and trainers, and a cozy-looking quilted red coat. The duchess swept her wavy brown locks into a casual ponytail for the occasion, accessorizing with the heart-shaped drop earrings she’d worn earlier in the day.

The Duke and Duchess spoke to @wearecoachcore apprentices before watching a training session on the @AVFCOfficial pitch with school children from the local area. pic.twitter.com/em5xfx33Pi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 22, 2017

The Duke chats to children from Prince Albert school taking part in training sessions from @wearecoachcore apprentices. pic.twitter.com/ygH4dDGtL5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 22, 2017

Birmingham's @wearecoachcore works with @SportBirmingham to give 16-24 year olds living in the city a chance to become the next generation of inspirational coaches. pic.twitter.com/RWXP9Lqe48 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 22, 2017

Middleton, whose third child with Prince William is due in April 2018, left her coat unzipped—revealing her burgeoning bump—as she engaged with the children on the grass.

Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Afterward, Middleton swapped her red coat for the black one she’d worn earlier in the day, the duke and duchess ventured to Acme Whistles, the family-run business responsible for creating the first police whistle.