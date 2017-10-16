Watch Pregnant Kate Middleton Dance with Paddington Bear in the Middle of a Train Station

Kate Middleton almost always appears polished and poised when out in public, but that doesn't mean she can't let loose every once in a while.

On Monday the expectant mother, Prince William, and Prince Harry paid a visit to Paddington Station in London, where none other than Paddington Bear himself greeted the royals.

The group could not have gotten along better—and Middleton and Paddington Bear even delighted onlookers with a little dance.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

For the occasion, Middleton donned a Orla Kiely pale pink long-sleeve dress with black detailing and black pumps that subtly hugged her growing baby bump. Watch footage of the moment here (our hearts are totally melting):

Watch: Dancing queen? Kate is taken for a dance by Paddington bear before she waves off a vintage train pic.twitter.com/sfxqwUg089 — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) October 16, 2017

At the end of their dance, Paddington, ever the gentleman (or should we say gentlebear), kissed Middleton's hand to bid her aideu.

Too cute for words.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

The royal trio gathered on the platform along with the cast of Paddington 2 for the Charities Forum event, which brought 130 children from various charities for a ride on the Belmond British Pullman train.

It's a nice change to see Middleton out and smiling in light of her battle with hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness.

She has had to miss several occasions (including her son Prince George's first day of school) because of the severity of the sickness, but it thankfully didn't look to be bothering her too much on Monday.