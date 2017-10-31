Watch Kate Middleton Play Tennis with Kids at Britain's National Tennis Center

Step aside, Andy Murray, there's a new British tennis pro on the scene.

On Tuesday morning, Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) patron Kate Middleton paid an official visit to Britain's National Tennis Centre to learn more about the training facility opened by Queen Elizabeth back in 2007. The expectant princess looked ready to play with her brown hair pulled back into a fuss-free pony and dressed in a navy track suit for the athletic engagement.

Steve Parsons - PA Images/Getty

And play she did! After meeting with the staff and learning more about center's work, the Duchess of Cambridge picked up a racket for a coaching session with Tennis for Kids Ambassador, Johanna Konta.

The LTA's mission is to get more people playing tennis & on Court 1 HRH joins children who are benefiting from the Tennis for Kids campaign. pic.twitter.com/bCpCdFqOrG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2017

The Duchess joins in with a coaching session with Tennis for Kids Ambassador @JoKonta91. 🎾 pic.twitter.com/bl4n10OtxQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2017

In 2017 alone, Tennis for Kids will give 22,500 children the chance to play tennis, thanks to free coaching and a free racket.

After working up a bit of a sweat with the youngsters, the princess was introduced to two-time Paralympic medalist and Wimbledon and US Open Wheelchair Doubles Champion, Alfie Hewett, who demonstrated his incredible wheelchair tennis skills.

The Duchess meets x2 Paralympic medallist & @Wimbledon & @usopen Wheelchair Doubles Champion Alfie Hewett. pic.twitter.com/elCsW7s6Pp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2017

Alfie gives HRH a demonstration of his Wheelchair Tennis skills, which he started learning after attending a @TennisFndation Camp in 2005. pic.twitter.com/KEWBckNMNS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2017

Does this mean we can expect little George and Charlotte to pick up a racket one day? We sure hope so!