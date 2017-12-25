Pregnant Kate Middleton Embraces Christmas in a Plaid Miu Miu Coat

While all eyes were on Meghan Markle as she celebrated her first Christmas with the royal family on Monday, pregnant Kate Middleton was a seasoned pro, garnering a lot of attention of her own in the style department.

The Duchess of Cambridge was definitely in the Christmas spirit, arriving at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham alongside her husband, Prince William, in a green-and-red tartan coat by Miu Miu ($2,197.50, net-a-porter.com). The festive topper flared out toward Middleton’s waist, and skimmed her burgeoning bump.

Chris Jackson

She highlighted the coat’s black velvet trim by accessorizing with dark tights and classic pumps, while a black fur hat secured her cascading chestnut tresses.

Following the service, the entire royal family will have lunch at the queen’s residence as they watch her annual Christmas Day address to the people of England.

Chris Jackson

Between courses, we imagine Kate and Meghan will be sharing style tips and their favorite shopping haunts on each side of the pond—if only we could be a fly on the wall!