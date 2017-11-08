Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Burgeoning Baby Bump in Burgundy Sheath Dress 

The school year got off to a bumpy start for the Duchess of Cambridge thanks to yet another battle with hyperemesis gravardium, but a few more months into her third pregnancy and Kate Middleton is feeling a lot better. So much better in fact, she's been able to take Prince George to school.

The Duchess revealed the news while speaking at the annual School Leaders Forum hosted by Place2Be in London Wednesday morning. Despite the early wake up call for the event, the Duchess of Cambridge looked positively radiant in a plum wool tunic dress by Goat with a high neckline embellished with shiny pewter buttons.

Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"As a mother, just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child," she told the crowd, per People. "Whether we are school leavers, teachers, support staff or parents we are all in this together."

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the @Place2Be School Leaders Forum in London. pic.twitter.com/NB4XVJKG0Y — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 8, 2017

Opening the Forum, The Duchess said: “Getting support to children at the very earliest stage helps improve their outcomes in later life.” pic.twitter.com/ri5lkCxoUl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 8, 2017

Middleton, 35, is a longtime patron of Place2Be, an organization that provides mental health support to children in UK schools. She continued: "Collaborating with experts like yourselves, we're looking at providing easy access to information and practical tools to support teachers, parents and children feel comfortable talking about their mental health. We are all here today because we share the belief that every child deserves the chance to fulfill their potential."

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton's Best Maternity Looks

This morning's engagement follows the mother-of-two's stunning appearance in a black lace Diane von Furstenberg dress at last night's Gala Dinner for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families at Kensington Palace.

Looking good, mama!