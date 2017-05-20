Kate Middleton Wore a Blush Dress to Pippa's Wedding and It's Perfection

Kate Middleton Wore a Blush Dress to Pippa's Wedding and It's Perfection
Justin Tallis/WPA Pool/Getty
Shop This Post
May 20, 2017 @ 9:00 AM
by: Mari Kasanuki

In case you hadn't heard, Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthew took place today. Naturally, the bride's older sister, Kate Middleton, made a more than fashionable appearance at the affair.

In a look that was bridal party perfection, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, England, in a blush Alexander McQueen dress. The piece featured a deep-V neckline and long billowy sleeves. She completed her all-pink ensemble with an ornate fascinator and pointed-toe heels in matching shades.

Like her younger sister, she opted for an updo and wore her famous brown strands in an elaborate but neat bun:

Kate Middleton
Neil P. Mockford/GC Images/Getty

VIDEO: Pippa Middleton is Married

The duchess seemed busy with a few duties to keep the ceremony running smoothly. In a move reminiscent of her own wedding to Prince William, Kate helped Pippa keep her train in place.

Kate Middleton
Samir Hussein/Wireimage

And not a hair looked out of place as she kept busy corralling Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and the young members of the wedding party.

Kate Middleton
JUSTIN TALLIS/AP

The Latest in Video

Everything You Need to Know About Pippa Middleton’s $318K Wedding
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top