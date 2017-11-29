Kate Middleton Recycles the Riding Boots She First Wore While Dating Prince William

With brother-in-law Prince Harry and bride-to-be Meghan Markle now planning their walk down the aisle, Kate Middleton appeared to have young love on her mind as she rewore a pair of riding boots that she first debuted while dating Prince William back in the early aughts.

On Wednesday, the expectant star kept her baby bump safely under wraps from the elements while heading to Robin Hood Primary School for a day of gardening.

Opting for an effortless melding of comfort and style, the mom of two kept warm in the London chill with a knitted black turtleneck sweater by Temperley, a chic green Barbour jacket, and form-fitting black jeans.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is no stranger to recycling trusty statement pieces over the years, completed her gardening attire with her beloved brown mid-length Penelope Chilvers boots, which she was last seen wearing back in May.

Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

While plotting and planting alongside the young students, the beaming princess was all smiles, as she topped off her cozy ensemble with her signature mahogany curls and simple drop earrings.

Proof that timeless pieces never go out of style!