Kate Middleton's Pearl Bracelet Looks Strikingly Similar Princess Diana's

by: Olivia Bahou
July 21, 2017 @ 10:45 AM

Kate Middleton is a lover of hand-me-downs, and her latest royal tour of Poland and Germany has resurfaced a few royal pieces that look familiar. First, Princess Charlotte stepped out in a pair of Prince Harry’s old red shoes, and now the Duchess of Cambridge herself is wearing a pearl bracelet that looks strikingly similar to one that used to belong to Princess Diana.

Middleton stepped out in a bird-print dress by German-born designer Markus Lupfer in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, and while her dress was unique, it was her accessories that caught our eye. The duchess wore a three-strand pearl bracelet that looked just like one that her late mother-in-law used to wear—perhaps a tribute to Diana as we near the 20th anniversary of her death.

In case you forgot, Middleton is almost always wearing a piece of jewelry that commemorates her mother-in-law: Her stunning sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

Earlier this month, the Duchess of Cambridge also wore Princess Diana’s favorite tiara for a state banquet in honor of the Spanish royal family. And she donned a statement necklace that belongs to Queen Elizabeth for the occasion as well.

This stunning royal loves to pay tribute to the women of past generations.

