Kate Middleton Wears the Most Unexpected Pair of Heels to Natural History Museum Exhibit Opening 

After dazzling last night at a state dinner to honor the King and Queen of Spain, the Duchess of Cambridge made yet another stylish appearance this evening. While no royal jewels were donned for tonight's occasion, Kate Middleton looked as gorgeous as ever to celebrate the opening of Hintze Hall at London's Natural History Museum.
For the event, Middleton wore a simple yet chic short-sleeved gray dress, which she styled with some seriously eye-catching accessories. Instead of opting for her go-to nude pumps, the Duchess wore strappy black sandals, a major departure for the royal. She finished off the look with gold statement earrings and a purple clutch.
As the patron of the museum, she mingled with the curators of the "Wonders Bay" exhibit, which will educate visitors on the ocean ecology and conservation. She also gave a speech where she told audiences about her love of the ocean and her dedication to a healthy underwater eco-system. "I, personally, have always been in awe of the sea," she said. "I have come to care deeply about life under our waters and the conservation of our oceans.
