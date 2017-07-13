Kate Middleton Wears the Most Unexpected Pair of Heels to Natural History Museum Exhibit Opening 

After dazzling last night at a state dinner to honor the King and Queen of Spain, the Duchess of Cambridge made yet another stylish appearance this evening. While no royal jewels were donned for tonight's occasion, Kate Middleton looked as gorgeous as ever to celebrate the opening of Hintze Hall at London's Natural History Museum.

For the event, Middleton wore a simple yet chic short-sleeved gray dress, which she styled with some seriously eye-catching accessories. Instead of opting for her go-to nude pumps, the Duchess wore strappy black sandals, a major departure for the royal. She finished off the look with gold statement earrings and a purple clutch.

As the patron of the museum, she mingled with the curators of the "Wonders Bay" exhibit, which will educate visitors on the ocean ecology and conservation. She also gave a speech where she told audiences about her love of the ocean and her dedication to a healthy underwater eco-system. "I, personally, have always been in awe of the sea," she said. "I have come to care deeply about life under our waters and the conservation of our oceans.

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/885590139275235328 This evening, The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of @NHM_London, official opens the museum's new Hintze Hall. pic.twitter.com/4A7yTsgscH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 13, 2017

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/885590297459163137 Hintze Hall @NHM_London re-opens tomorrow after 6 months of refurbishment - which features a diving blue whale skeleton, named Hope. pic.twitter.com/1Sl9253WMg — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 13, 2017

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/885591635022708736 The Duchess is joined by @NHM_London Museum Director Sir Michael Dixon and Sir David Attenborough to tour the new exhibitions 'Wonder Bays'. pic.twitter.com/vtrdXcLXFg — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 13, 2017

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/885598469297250304 HRH met curators and heard about ocean ecology and conservation, a subject of particular interest for her. pic.twitter.com/dM0OjCXy2H — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 13, 2017

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/885598991714574336 'I, personally, have always been in awe of the sea.' - The Duchess makes a speech @NHM_London. pic.twitter.com/jj9gV8ErWM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 13, 2017