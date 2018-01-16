Kate Middleton Reworks a Bright Pink Coat from Her Pregnancy with Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton may have access to a closet fit for a queen, but that doesn't mean she won't wear something more than once. The royal stepped out alongside her husband, Prince William, on Tuesday while wearing a bright pink coat that looked awfully familiar.

Middleton wore the fuchsia-colored Mulberry jacket as the couple visited the city of Coventry, and we've seen it on her in the past—notably, right before Princess Charlotte was born in 2015. She wore the coat while she was eight months pregnant, and, while she isn't due with baby number three until April, she still repurposed it with class.

She and William spent time at a cathedral in Coventry that was destroyed by German bombers during World War II. The day's schedule also included a prayer service.

When they first arrived to Coventry, they were given flowers by schoolchildren, including 9-year-old Darcy Hayes.

“She said her son George will love the flowers because he loves police colors. I told them I had an American Girl doll for Christmas, and William said Charlotte loves dolls,” said Hayes, according to People. “They were nice and cheerful.”

Happily, the couple seemed more than just cheerful. Connie Hudson, the wife of the High Sheriff of West Midlands, said that they looked both happy and healthy.

“I said to the Duchess that she’s blossoming because she was just getting over the awful sickness when we last saw her," Hudson said. "She’s doing well now and it’s an exciting year to look forward to with the baby and the wedding. What’s not to like?”