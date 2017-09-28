Kate Middleton Is Trying an Old-Fashioned Remedy to Combat Morning Sickness

Kate Middleton hasn’t been seen in public since announcing that she is pregnant with her third child (and once again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness), but Prince William is giving us a glimpse at her treatment.

The soon-to-be father of three attended an awards ceremony and reception celebrating the metropolitan and City Police Orphans Fund, where he spoke with 98-year-old Iris Orrell, who also suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum years prior. The royal told Orrell one trick that Middleton has tried to alleviate her symptoms. “Ginger biscuits—but there’s not much ginger can do to stop that. We’ve done all that,” he told her, according to Today.

William also asked the mother of three if her morning sickness worsened with each pregnancy, seemingly revealing that Middleton’s symptoms may also be worse this time around.

Luckily, the Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly on the mend, as she is scheduled to make her first official appearance since announcing her pregnancy on Oct. 10 for World Mental Health Day. “She is feeling better, thank you,” Prince William told Orrell.

We can’t wait to see the expectant royal back in action.