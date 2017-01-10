Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Have the Same Favorite Coat Designer

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are two very different people, with a couple things in common: they are both in relationships with British Princes, and they both are obsessed with this one coat designer: Sentaler.

While we're not usually ones to compare, there's no denying that the two women share a very similar sense of style. Both have been spotted wearing coats from the brand, which we're sure are flying off the shelves in Canada. Although you won't be able to find Sentaler in stores in the United States, the brand ships worldwide, free of charge, and is also available at Nordstrom Canada.

Middleton wore a powder blue robe coat from Sentaler ($920; sentaler.com), during her family's Royal visit to Canada back in September, and Markle was spotted wearing a dark green number ($1,230; sentaler.com) and a maroon coat ($1,385; sentaler.com) from the brand in Toronto, where the store's flagship is located, and where she is currently filming her TV show, Suits.

It's no secret that Middleton has excellent style and taste in clothing. As a member of the Royal family it's important to be well-dressed—and we're sure Markle is having no trouble fitting in, considering her own impeccable street style. We can't wait to see what brand the two women match in next!