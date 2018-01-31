What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Think of Each Other Behind Closed Doors

Once Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in May, she and Kate Middleton will officially be sisters-in-law. But how do they feel about that?

While the two haven't had much public interaction since the engagement was announced—with the notable exception of Markle spending Christmas morning with Harry, Kate, Will, and Queen Elizabeth at at St. Mary's Magdalene in Sandringham, England—things behind closed doors are actually going smoothly, with Middleton acting as a support system for Markle as she adjusts to royal life, according to People.

Chris Jackson/Getty

A source from Middleton's hometown Bucklebury explained to the outlet that Middleton was mentored by Queen Elizabeth, and now Middleton's doing what she can to help Markle adjust too.

"I’m sure Kate will do all she can to help Meghan," the source said. "[Middleton] had audiences with Queen Elizabeth quite often and was taught to behave like a future Queen."

According to an E! News source, Middleton and Markle first met in January 2017, and it "went very well. Kate was delighted to finally get to meet the woman that had Harry smiling so much."

An additional E! source confirmed that Middleton is taking on a mentorship role with Markle. "Since very early on she made it clear that should Meghan ever need something, or just want to chat, she shouldn't hesitate to get in touch," the source said. "Kate knows how difficult it is navigating one's way through this very different world. It was important to [Harry] that Meghan and Kate got to know each other, as she has experienced many of the challenges Meghan now faces."

The source added, "It's an exciting time and it's going to be really interesting what they do together as a four in the future. There's a lot of buzz across the household."

"A lot of buzz" sounds like an understatement.