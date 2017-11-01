Kate Middleton Hosted a Talk About Maternal Mental Health

From Prince Harry's Invictus Games to Prince William's hospital work, it's clear that the British royal family is serious about their charitable causes, and Kate Middleton is no exception.

The Duchess of Cambridge spent Wednesday hosting a roundtable at Kensington Palace, and the topic at hand was mental health for mothers.

Middleton led the discussion with The Royal Foundation on maternal mental wellbeing, which is an incredibly important topic given recent statistics. Kensington Palace reports that a whopping 20 percent of women have mental health problems during or within the year after pregnancy.

The Duchess of Cambridge today hosted a roundtable discussion on maternal mental health at Kensington Palace with The Royal Foundation. pic.twitter.com/LFMzAhpvSu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 1, 2017

That number is no small matter, and Middleton knows it.

She has spoken out about the importance of maternal health before, and during this talk with experts from different universities, charities, and children and family centers, she was reportedly "keen to understand" the nuances of mental health even better.

The Duchess is keen to develop an understanding of the issues surrounding maternal mental health, and to learn what support is available. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 1, 2017

"If left untreated, maternal mental health problems can have significant and long lasting effect on the woman and her family," Kensington Palace said.

We're happy to see Middleton stepping up for those who need it.