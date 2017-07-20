Kate Middleton Wears Most Unique Look Yet for Reception at the Oldest Dancehall in Berlin  

What a day for Kate Middleton! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an activity-packed itinerary for their fourth day of the Royal Tour, and Kate wore not one but three outfits.

She began the day in a bright yellow Jenny Packham dress, then donned jeans and a blue-and-white striped T-shirt to compete against Prince William in a boat race, and for her final event to celebrate the history art and culture in Berlin at the Clärchens Ballhaus she went for her dressiest look yet.

For the occasion, she chose a stunning bird print dress by German designer Markus Lupfer. The sleeveless number featured overlapping silver and black birds over a green background. She accented the gown with a chain link silver belt, which highlighted her svelte figure. Kate finished accessorizing the look with her new go-to scalloped Prada heels—which she also has in black!—and a patterned silver-and-white clutch.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton Stuns in Sunny Yellow Jenny Packham Dress

BRITTA PEDERSEN/Getty

During their night at Clärchens Ballhaus, one of the last remaining ball rooms in Germany, the Duke and Duchess mingled with influencers in the world of style, fashion, art, and technology. One notable attendee included Game of Thrones star Thomas Wlaschiha, who played Faceless Man Jaqen H'ghar. Worlds colliding!

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/888118660971220992 They are meeting people from the world of German and British culture including Sam Riley and @GameOfThrones star Thomas Wlaschiha. pic.twitter.com/WXJw6ASqb1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 20, 2017

RELATED: Kate Middleton Wears Trendy Red Gown at Garden Party Honoring Queen Elizabeth in Germany

Tomorrow will be their last day in Germany. They'll visit Hamburg before flying back to the United Kingdom in the afternoon.