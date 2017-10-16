Kate Middleton’s New Hair Is Proof a Trim Can Transform Your Look

Think an inch or two off your lengths isn’t drastic? Think again. Kate Middleton attended the The Charities Forum Event at Paddington Station in London, and while she was having the cutest meet-and-greet ever with your favorite childhood bear, she also debuted a brand new haircut, and it’s the perfect option for any girl who wants a change but doesn’t want to lose length.

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE

VIDEO: Kate Middleton Debuts Bump in First Public Appearance Since Her Pregnancy Announcement

It seems like the Duchess of Cambridge took two or three inches off her ends since her first public appearance since the announcement of her pregnancy last week, resulting in a bouncy bob that looked fresh, shiny, and incredibly healthy.

RELATED: Get Kate Middleton's Sold-Out Look with These Dupes

Per her signature, she wore her lob parted in the center with lots of body and loose curls starting at her chin.

And there you have it—proof a trim can totally transform your entire vibe.