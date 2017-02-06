The Lesson Kate Middleton Wants to Teach Her “Little Children, George and Charlotte”

Kate Middleton is a patron of a number of charities and organizations and it isn't lost on us that many of those pertain to the well-being of children. She started her week the best way we know how: spending time with kids at the Place2Be Big Assembly at Mitchell Brook Primary School in London with her husband Prince William.

"When I was growing up I was very lucky. My family was the most important thing to me. They provided me with somewhere safe to grow and learn, and I know I was fortunate not to have been confronted by serious adversity at a young age," Middleton explained during a speech to students.

"I think that every child should have people around them to show them love, and to show them kindness, and nurture them as they grow. This is what Place2Be is doing so amazingly here in your school." — The Duchess of Cambridge speaks at the @_place2be Big Assembly on the importance of the mental health of children and young people, at the start of Children's Mental Health Week #ChildrensMHW A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:58am PST

"For some children, maybe there are some here today; I know that life can sometimes feel difficult and full of challenges. I think that every child should have people around them to show them love, and to show them kindness, and nurture them as they grow," she said to the room of kids. "This is what Place2Be is doing so amazingly here in your school."

"If we are worried, upset, lonely or angry—the best thing to do is to talk to someone about it. Whether that is your mother or father, a teacher or a friend," said the duchess, who rewore a bright red Luisa Spagnoli suit for the occasion.

"If you see someone who you think might need help, try and be kind to them. Keep a look out for them if they are on their own or seem sad or worried. Perhaps they just need a hug or someone to talk to," she asked of the children. "I know it is hard if you are feeling down yourself. But helping someone out will also make you feel so much better too."

She continued: "My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty, and I realize how central, values like these have been to me throughout my life," and shared how she plans to pass these lessons on to the next generation. "That is why William and I want to teach our little children, George and Charlotte just how important these things are as they grow up."

With each outing, Kate somehow continues to inspire with words and style.