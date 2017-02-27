Kate Middleton's Hairstylist Just Launched Products at Net-a-Porter

Your dreams of achieving Kate Middleton hair just got a lot more attainable. Pro hairstylist Rossano Ferretti, Duchess Kate's man man, has just launched his own hair product line at Net-a-Porter, and we haven't been this excited for a drop since Beyoncé surprised us with the Lemonade visual album. Ferretti's line contains three formulations—one for preserving color, one for smoothing, and one for boosting volume. Guesses are currently up in the air as to what will happen if you combine all three, though we're willing to play guinea pig if it'll bring us that much closer to Kate status.

Courtesy

In addition to the shampoo and conditioner, both of which are sulfate-free, Ferretti's range also includes styling products to complement each of the formulations. Our current favorite is the Grandioso Volumizing Spray ($42; net-a-porter.com) for its insane ability to make our blowout look that much more regal when we make feeble attempts at copying that Middleton aesthetic. "We created these products for every type of hair to help people get a regime together," the pro previously told InStyle. "Normally, people put the focus on bodycare, makeup, or creams of every kind for their faces, but with hair, you need a hair regime to maintain a beautiful color and cut, and to keep it healthy as it grows out." Shop the full line at net-a-porter.com now, priced between $39 and $98. We swear your layers will look so good, you might as well be wearing a tiara.