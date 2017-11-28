Kate Middleton Wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Well in Chic Kate Spade Dress

The frenzy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement hasn't put a dent in Kate Middleton's busy schedule, nor her commitment to impeccable style.

On Tuesday morning, the expectant royal stepped out in London for a visit to the Foundling Museum, the UK's first children's charity and public art gallery, dressed in a hot-off-the-runway dress from Kate Spade's 2018 resort collection. A hint of her baby bump was just visible beneath the black diamond-patterned frock, which featured a flattering natural waistline accentuated by a contrasting belt. A burgundy handbag and pumps completed her daytime look.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

When asked about her brother-in-law's engagement news, the Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles. "William and I are absolutely thrilled," she gushed. "It's such exciting news. It's a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment."

MARY TURNER/Getty Images

During her visit to the Foundling, Middleton learned about how the London landmark uses art and creativity to support vulnerable families. She also met with those who have benefited from the museum's education and outreach programs, including a lively crafting session with a group of preschoolers.

The duchess, who is currently pregnant with her third child, is expected to deliver sometime in the spring.