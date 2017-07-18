Kate Middleton Is the Vision of an English Rose in Floral Erdem Separates

Kate Middleton ended her all-white sartorial streak with English florals in Poland.

After making a special entrance in a white Alexander McQueen peplum look by day before turning heads in a striking white Gosia Baczynska number later on Monday evening, Middleton made headlines in yet another stunning choice for day two of the British royals' five-day tour of Poland and Germany.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge was the picture of an English rose, as she and Prince William toured the former Stutthof concentration camp and met with Holocaust survivors. Boasting a scattering of elegant purple flowers and a green leaf pattern, Kate's impossibly chic Erdem two-piece featured a boat neck top with elbow-length sleeves and a midi pleated skirt in the same floral design.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The mom of two left her trademark chestnut mane down in polished curls, and finished off her eye-catching ensemble with simple drop earrings, a chunky silver watch, and a nude clutch.

Later this week, the royal pair will make their way to Germany to meet chancellor Angela Merkel and engage in a bit of friendly rivalry when rowing teams from Cambridge and Heidelberg go head to head on the Neckar River. We will definitely be keeping tabs on Middleton's ever-stylish wardrobe choices!