Pregnant Kate Middleton’s Maternity Outfits Will Remind You of Her Engagement

Kate Middleton is feeling the fashion blues with only a few short months to go before her due date.

The royal has been stepping out in a lot of the same color lately, from the unconventional velvet-patterned gown she wore in Sweden to her most recent tour de force that she wore while back home.

After Middleton returned to England after an official royal trip to Sweden and Norway, she wore a bright blue coat by Goat while opening the Action on Addiction treatment center in Essex on Wednesday:

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Like many of her recent style staples (and risks), the simple buttonless coat was a notable vibrant shade of blue. Middleton wore a similar color while on her Scandinavian tour as well.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

While it might seem like a simple favorite, this color has more significant to her than what meets the eye. This particular shade of royal blue is similar to the color she wore during the announcement of her engagement to Prince William—and it also mirrors the 18-carat sapphire engagement ring she wears on her wedding finger to this day.

RELATED: Pregnant Kate Middleton Takes a Rare Style Risk in a Floor-Length Yellow Gown

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Who knows, maybe this spree of blue is also a clue about baby No. 3. Only time will tell if Prince George and Princess Charlotte end up with a little brother after all.