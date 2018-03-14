Kate Middleton's Famous Engagement Dress Is in Stock for Just $140

It was quite possibly the most talked about dress of 2010, and it can finally be yours once more—this time for a better price.

Although it's been nearly six years since Kate Middleton donned the now-iconic deep blue Issa London piece to announce her engagement to Prince William, that doesn't mean we love it any less. And we have some great news for all you Duchess of Cambridge fashion devotees—an almost identical version of the famous piece is back in stock again after selling out almost instantaneously following its first appearance on Middleton.

The brand, Issa, has now partnered with British store House of Fraser and made a new version of the dress that Kate wore for her first televised interview post-enagement.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Even better, it now comes with a lower price tag (it's $140, while the original version retailed for $535) and it even comes in new colors. The dress is available now in emerald green and will reportedly come in different colors in the near future.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's Most Memorable Outfits

Courtesy House of Fraser

If you love Kate's dress but don't want to look like a fashion copycat, the dress also comes in a very similar style—though this one has a tie wrapped around it. It's available in black, raspberry, and cobalt blue, also for $140.

But you better hurry—several sizes have already sold out. Call it the Kate effect.