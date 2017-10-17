Kate Middleton's Due Date Confirmed by Kensington Palace

Breaking news out of London this morning! After weeks of anticipation following the announcement of Kate Middleton’s pregnancy in early September, we finally have that telling detail: baby No. 3’s due date.

Just yesterday, the Duchess of Cambridge showed off her tiny baby bump in a blush-hued frock while attending an event (and getting her groove on with Paddington) in London.

Middleton hasn’t appeared in public much since the news of her pregnancy went global, greatly due to her Hyperemesis Gravidarum(extreme morning sickness)—but from the looks of the dancing and smiling duchess on Monday, you’d never know.

Anyway, this morning Kensington Palace helped us get hyped for spring by releasing Kate’s due date: April 2018!

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018,” read a tweet from the palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018. pic.twitter.com/jOzB1TJMof — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2017

Kylie in February, Kate in April … We have so much to look forward to! BRB, we’ll be on maternity style watch until further notice.