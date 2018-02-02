Kate Middleton Wraps Up Her Scandinavian Tour in Dolce & Gabbana

Kate Middleton concluded her whirlwind Scandinavian tour on a sartorial high note.

After donning an angelic Alexander McQueen blush number for a lavish gala held at Oslo’s Royal Palace the previous evening, the pregnant Duchess of Cambridge—who is seven months along with her third baby—rounded out her last day in Norway with one of her trademark looks: a chic coat that conceals her burgeoning bump.

Shielding herself from the frigid air in an elegant, double-breasted purple coat by Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana (shop a similar style in black), the royal was back to her sophisticated basics after trying out a few style risks the past few days. Also, true to Middleton's style, she wore a bright floral number from Norwegian designer byTiMo underneath the tailored jacket—a subtle gesture that honors her Norwegian hosts.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

As she met with students and locals at the Hartvig Nissen School—the backdrop of the country’s popular TV show Skam—Middleton braved the freezing temperatures by adding black gloves, opaque stockings, and ladylike pumps to her ensemble.

Nigel Waldron/Getty

She topped off her afternoon outfit with her signature voluminous mane, which was accented by a pair of drop earrings.

It's good to see Kate back to her tried-and-true stylings.