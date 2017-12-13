Even Kate Middleton Can't Handle How Cool This Little Kid Is

It's not easy to upstage Kate Middleton, unless, of course, your name is Yahya Hussein Ali.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge paid a special visit to the Rugby Portobello Trust in London to hand out Christmas gifts to young children, where she met the seven-year-old.

Ali, one of many children affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in June, couldn't resist the opportunity to ham it up for the cameras, flashing a peace sign as the duchess kneeled down for a chat.

Seemingly overcome by the youngster's adorable brand of cool, the mother of two simply backed off and let him have his swag-filled moment in the spotlight. Beside him, Middleton couldn't help but look on in awe. Same, Kate. Same.

WPA Pool/Getty

Simon Dawson/PA Images/Getty

The expectant royal looked like a real-life sugar plum in a purple bump-hugging coat by Seraphine Marina ($495, seraphine.com) for the official visit—one of many efforts by the duchess and Prince William to assist families displaced by the tragic blaze.