Even Kate Middleton Can't Handle How Cool This Little Kid Is

Meghan Overdeep
Dec 13, 2017 @ 8:15 am

It's not easy to upstage Kate Middleton, unless, of course, your name is Yahya Hussein Ali.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge paid a special visit to the Rugby Portobello Trust in London to hand out Christmas gifts to young children, where she met the seven-year-old.

Ali, one of many children affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in June, couldn't resist the opportunity to ham it up for the cameras, flashing a peace sign as the duchess kneeled down for a chat.

Seemingly overcome by the youngster's adorable brand of cool, the mother of two simply backed off and let him have his swag-filled moment in the spotlight. Beside him, Middleton couldn't help but look on in awe. Same, Kate. Same.

WPA Pool/Getty
Simon Dawson/PA Images/Getty

The expectant royal looked like a real-life sugar plum in a purple bump-hugging coat by Seraphine Marina ($495, seraphine.com) for the official visit—one of many efforts by the duchess and Prince William to assist families displaced by the tragic blaze.

