Kate Middleton Wears a Garden Fairy Dress to the Chelsea Flower Show

It's safe to say that Kate Middleton was feeling as pretty as a flower as she resumed her royal duties just days after sister Pippa Middleton's highly publicized wedding festivities over the weekend.

And the always-fashionable Duchess of Cambridge didn't disappoint as she made the perfect choice for an appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday with a ladylike floral number by fashion label Rochas.

Choosing to accentuate her eyes with a forest green frock decorated with a scattering of white blooms, the stunning royal looked gorgeous in the midi-length dress that hugged her slender waist.

VIDEO: Pippa Middleton Is Married

Looking rested and relaxed after her busy weekend, the brunette beauty opted to pull her famous tresses back into a voluminous low ponytail reminiscent of the elegant bun she wore at her younger sister's nuptials. And when it came time to accessorize, the duchess stuck to her favored minimalist palettes and cuts with simple emerald drop earrings and pointed nude stilettos.

During her visit to the David Austen Rose exhibit, Kate saw the "William and Catherine Rose" which was named after her wedding to Prince William.

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/866697101731917824 HRH visited The David Austen Rose exhibit where she saw the 'William and Catherine Rose' named in 2012 for The Royal Wedding. #RHSChelsea pic.twitter.com/GTUKWoeOzJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 22, 2017

Looks like London is officially in bloom!