Pregnant Kate Middleton Covers Her Bump in a CH Carolina Herrera Coat

Six months after the devastating Grenfell Tower blaze took 71 lives and left countless others homeless, Kate Middleton put her best style foot forward in London on Thursday, as she joined Prince William and Prince Harry at a memorial service for the victims of the June tragedy.

Surrounded by more than 1,500 well-wishers, including survivors, their families, and members of the community at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for understated navy while paying her respects.

Mark Cuthbert/Getty

After passing out Christmas presents and meeting with those impacted by the fire earlier this week, the expectant royal proved that the tragedy was top of mind, as her demure look mirrored the somber ambience.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Middleton, who pulled her mahogany locks back in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, showed only a hint of her growing baby bump in a custom pleated military-inspired coat by CH Carolina Herrera, fitted with two rows of silver buttons down the front.

She paired the tasteful piece with classic accessories, adding a chic wide-brimmed hat, black gloves, matte black tights, and suede L.K.Bennett pumps to complete her modest ensemble.

Leave it to Kate to know how to stylishly dress for any occasion.