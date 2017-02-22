Kate Middleton's Short Burgundy Suit Is So Worth Multiple Re-Wears

Kate Middleton is a fashion-loving woman after our own hearts because she loves to wear her favorite looks again and again! While visiting children and adolescents' mental health project MIST in South Wales on Wednesday, she brought back her burgundy Paule Ka skirt suit.

The look is very much a Middleton signature—made winter-ready with tights, knee-high boots, a turtleneck, all in black. A half-up, half-down hairstyle completed her look. Back in 2012, the duchess wore the pairing to meet with scholarship recipients at Middle Temple in London:

During her Wednesday visit, Middleton played pool and participated in a creative session. And MIST wasn't her only stop of the day: She also stopped by the Caerphilly Family Intervention Team, which aids children with emotional issues.

The young people MIST supports have experienced significant trauma and adversity in their lives. Here Her Royal Highness meets families and young people who use the service to find out about the work the charity does to support more than 390,000 people in the UK each year. She also took part in a creative session and a quick game of pool. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:29am PST

"The Duchess of Cambridge is incredibly proud to follow her Majesty The Queen as Patron of Action for Children," Kensington Palace said on Instagram. "The Duchess firmly believes that every child who needs it should be given the best support at the earliest opportunity, and is pleased to support their important work. She is looking forward to getting to know the people that make Action for Children such a success and meeting the young people they work with."

Next, The Duchess is visiting the Caerphilly Family Intervention Team to learn about their work with children with emotional issues. The Family Intervention Team, supported by Actiom for Children provides therapeutic support to many families. The Duchess meets families who use the service which supports them to manage their feelings and behaviours. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:54am PST

Today's visits were Middleton's first with the organization since she took over select patron duties from Queen Elizabeth back in December.