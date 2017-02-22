Kate Middleton's Short Burgundy Suit Is So Worth Multiple Re-Wears

X
Shop This Post
February 22, 2017 @ 10:15 AM
by: Faith Cummings

Kate Middleton is a fashion-loving woman after our own hearts because she loves to wear her favorite looks again and again! While visiting children and adolescents' mental health project MIST in South Wales on Wednesday, she brought back her burgundy Paule Ka skirt suit.

Kate Middleton Burgundy Suit
 Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The look is very much a Middleton signature—made winter-ready with tights, knee-high boots, a turtleneck, all in black. A half-up, half-down hairstyle completed her look. Back in 2012, the duchess wore the pairing to meet with scholarship recipients at Middle Temple in London:

Kate Middleton Burgundy Suit
Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty

During her Wednesday visit, Middleton played pool and participated in a creative session. And MIST wasn't her only stop of the day: She also stopped by the Caerphilly Family Intervention Team, which aids children with emotional issues.

"The Duchess of Cambridge is incredibly proud to follow her Majesty The Queen as Patron of Action for Children," Kensington Palace said on Instagram. "The Duchess firmly believes that every child who needs it should be given the best support at the earliest opportunity, and is pleased to support their important work. She is looking forward to getting to know the people that make Action for Children such a success and meeting the young people they work with."

RELATED: Kate Middleton Wants to Teach George and Charlotte This Lesson

Today's visits were Middleton's first with the organization since she took over select patron duties from Queen Elizabeth back in December.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Related Videos

 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top